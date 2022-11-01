AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is in jail after being accused of throwing alcohol in the eyes of a Subway employee and threatening the store manager with a knife while making racist remarks, according to court documents.

Nathaniel Green, 35, was arrested on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, a second-degree felony, according to an arrest affidavit.

Jail records online also list Green is being held on three other charges: harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony, obstruction or retaliation, a third-degree felony, and assault causing bodily injury, a misdemeanor.

The combined bond for all charged is set at $35,000, according to Travis County Jail records.

KXAN reached out to Green’s attorney, who said they have no comment at this time.

The affidavit stated on Oct. 24 near a south Austin Subway location, officers detained Green, who “appeared to be highly intoxicated,” after the store manager pointed him out as the suspect.

Green reportedly insulted the officers during this time, according to the affidavit.

The store manager told officers Green walked into the store and started shouting racist comments, the affidavit said. “He was also throwing items around, and attempting to jump over the cash register,” officers wrote in the affidavit.

The affidavit stated Green opened a bottle with alcohol inside and threw the liquid into the eyes of another worker behind the counter. The employee was treated by EMS due to the burning in their eyes.

The store manager told officers Green then pulled out an approximately seven-inch knife and threatened to kill the store manager while continuing to make racist remarks. After the threatening comments, Green walked away from the scene toward a bus stop.

While he was detained, the affidavit said Green continued to insult and shout at an officer. Green then reportedly spat on the officer, and the spit landed on the officer’s “right cheek, nose, and around his mouth,” the affidavit read.

As Green was being transported to jail, the affidavit said he continued to threaten to gouge officers’ eyes out and bite their faces. “Green made these threats to both officers several times while he was being transported,” the affidavit said.