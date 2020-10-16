Affidavit: Man punches elderly woman waiting to cross street in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 58-year-old man is facing charges after police say he punched a 77-year-old woman who was waiting to cross the street in downtown Austin.

According to an arrest affidavit, Austin police responded to the area of West Fifth Street and North Lamar Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they found 58-year-old Gerald Banks, who was reportedly in an “agitated state,” according to the affidavit.

A witness in the area told police he saw Banks punch an older woman in the face multiple times and watched her fall to the ground, the affidavit said. The witness said he stayed with the woman to make sure she was OK.

The woman who was reportedly attacked explained to officers that she was waiting to cross the street, and Banks was laying on the sidewalk, the affidavit said.

The woman said Banks then got up and started punching her in the face, the affidavit said. She fell to the ground.

The affidavit said the woman had a visible cut on her lip and redness on the inside of her lip. She reported to officers that she was 77.

Jail records show Banks is charged with injury to an elderly with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony.