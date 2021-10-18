Affidavit: Man points gun at other driver twice in south Austin road rage incident

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 28-year-old man was charged following a road rage incident along South First Street in south Austin Saturday afternoon.

According to an arrest affidavit, Kevin Cancino is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, after another driver accused Cancino of pulling out a gun and pointing it at the other driver’s car twice. The other driver was traveling with his children at the time.

Officers responded to the 10000 block of South First Street, where they found Cancino in a parked Ford Focus believed to be involved in the incident, the affidavit states. Police found a loaded gun on his waistband.

The affidavit says Cancino claimed the other driver was chasing him and showing road rage behavior. But the other driver whom police spoke with reported the opposite. The other driver told officers a Ford Focus was trying to get around him and driving in an “aggressive manner,” according to the affidavit.

When the Focus couldn’t get around the car, the other driver stated the Focus pulled up beside his car in the second lane, and the driver “brandished a black firearm but did not point it at him.”

The affidavit says the other driver followed the Focus, so he could identify the suspect for police. At one point during the interaction, the other driver said the Focus made a U-turn to pass him, and that’s when the suspect “proceeded to point a black firearm” at the other driver, the affidavit states.

The Focus’ driver made a second U-turn and did the same thing, the other driver told police. The other driver stated he was scared the suspect “was going to shoot him or and possibly kill him and/or his children.”