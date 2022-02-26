Affidavit: Man left children alone in bathtub prior to one child’s death

The Austin Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a child at the 6100 block of Manor Rd. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest affidavit obtained by KXAN reveals new details regarding the death of a child in late January in east Austin.

According to documents, a woman called police on Jan. 28, believing her child had drowned. The woman wasn’t at the scene, but police said her boyfriend, identified as Charlie Yanez, was.

When police arrived at the home, an apartment on Manor Road, officers performed CPR on the 1-year-old but the child died at the scene.

Court documents say police found two other young children in a room that was locked from the outside. The children were wet. Yanez told officers that was because one of them wet themselves and he sprayed them off with a spray bottle.

Yanez initially told officers that he gave the child a bottle and put him in that same room and when he returned, the child was unresponsive.

When officers tried to have Yanez sit in the patrol car while they investigated, the affidavit said Yanez began running south on Manor Road, away from the scene. After a brief foot chase, Yanez was arrested.

While speaking with detectives, Yanez changed his story several times, officials said. Yanez eventually confessed to detectives that he had placed all three children in the bathtub with the shower running for about 15 minutes.

While the children were in the bathtub, Yanez told detectives he was washing dishes and when he returned, the 1-year-old child was face down in the tub.

Yanez is charged with felony child endangerment.