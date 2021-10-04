Affidavit: Man arrested after ramming another car 3 times on SH-71, being uncooperative with officers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 40-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after being accused of ramming another vehicle multiple times, then being uncooperative with police.

An arrest affidavit shows Jerry Leyendecker was charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle. Online jail records say he also has two other charges. His bond comes out to $30,000 total for all three.

Attorney information is not listed online yet for Leyendecker.

The affidavit says an officer responded to a crash that happened near the 3100 block of East State Highway 71 just before 9:15 a.m. Friday. A driver claimed Leyendecker rammed his car three times.

As the officer tried to speak with Leyendecker and retrieve his information, the affidavit says he didn’t identify himself and didn’t have an ID. The officer tried to detain him, but Leyendecker refused and didn’t respond to verbal commands from the officer.

Two other officers began to help the first one in putting Leyendecker in handcuffs, according to the affidavit, but he was uncooperative and slapped a taser out of an officer’s hand. He was eventually put in handcuffs.

The other driver on scene told police Leyendecker braked in front of his car, the affidavit says. The other driver went around Leyendecker, but that’s when Leyendecker reportedly started ramming him. The driver says the second hit almost caused him to lose control of his vehicle and hit a concrete divider head-on.

The driver says he stopped on the shoulder after a third hit, and that’s when Leyendecker allegedly tried to start an argument with the driver and instigate a fight, according to the affidavit.

The officer in the affidavit wrote the damage on both vehicles lined up with the other driver’s narrative of what happened.