Affidavit: Man arrested after physically assaulting woman in truck while trying to rob her

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested this week after a woman told police on Wednesday she was held against her will and attacked by him while he was trying to rob her, an affidavit reveals.

Darius Brooks, 26, is charged with at least three crimes including aggravated kidnapping, according to online jail records. He’s being held at the Travis County Jail. His bond is set at $250,000 total for all three charges, jail records show. An attorney for Brooks is not listed yet.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told police she had known Brooks for about one to two months. They were hanging out earlier in the day at the pool with other friends before Brooks took the victim and another person home.

The other friend was dropped off at home first, leaving the woman and Brooks together in the truck for the rest of the ride.

The victim noticed Brooks wasn’t taking her home, but instead driving to his house. After he went inside his home and came back out to the car, the victim asked to be taken home right away, the affidavit said.

That’s when Brooks allegedly became aggressive toward her, according to the victim’s statements. He demanded that she transfer money to him through CashApp and did not allow her to leave the truck, even pulling out a gun.

The victim reported to police Brooks slammed her head on the dashboard and punched her jaw. He eventually drove off with her in the truck, according to the affidavit. The victim explained she tried to jump out of the truck, but Brooks bit her on the back.

She was finally able to break free before running into a nearby parking lot and seeking help from other drivers, according to the affidavit. As she was running up to another car, Brooks chased and continued punching her, the victim said, while threatening the other driver she was seeking help from by showing his gun.

One driver allowed the victim to stay in their car and drove her to a place where she could call 911, the affidavit said. She was taken to a local hospital for her injuries.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety criminal records, Brooks has been arrested several times before, with charges dating back to 2014. Some past charges include possession, assault and charges for bond violations.