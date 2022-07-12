AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested after police said he tried to rob a fireworks stand armed with a rifle but was shot by one of the workers during the incident.

Travis County Jail records show Phillip Lara, 35, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, each with a $50,000 bond. It’s not known if both charges relate to the fireworks stand robbery. An attorney for Lara wasn’t listed online as of publication.

The robbery occurred at a stand in the 100 block of West Howard Lane in far north Austin, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office previously reported.

An arrest affidavit for Lara said the night of July 4, a man called 911 saying he was robbed by two suspects who opened fire on him. The caller said he returned shots, hitting one of the suspects, who crawled away. The other suspect was able to run away.

The affidavit said deputies followed a blood trail to a backyard on Segovia Way, less than half a mile from the robbery scene. That’s where deputies said Lara was hiding. He was shot in both legs, according to the affidavit. Lara was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Four people were working at the fireworks stand when it was robbed, including two teenagers, according to the affidavit. One of the teens was heading toward an RV in the dark to use the restroom when they stumbled upon the suspects. The suspects held up their guns and demanded money from the teen. That’s when the teen started yelling to alert the other workers, the affidavit said.

Another stand employee with a gun stepped out of the stand, and that’s when the gunfire was exchanged, the affidavit said. After Lara was hurt, the worker noticed the rifle he was reportedly armed with had jammed.

The affidavit doesn’t mention who the second suspect could be. That suspect was also armed with a pistol during the robbery.