Affidavit: Good Samaritan fought off man who attacked couple in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Good Samaritan who watched a suspect throw a man to the ground and kick his girlfriend in the leg fought him off in downtown Austin on Thursday.

Court documents say a caller reported that he and two other people were assaulted at the intersection of 6th and Congress around 4:15 p.m.

An officer in the area described seeing the Good Samaritan, with an apparent black eye beginning to form and a bloody cut on his face, flagging him down and pointing out the alleged attacker.

The couple who was attacked told police while they were waiting to cross the street at the intersection, the suspect approached them from behind and threw one victim to the ground. The Good Samaritan standing nearby saw the attack happen and tried to pull the suspect away from them, but he was then allegedly able to get near the victim’s girlfriend and kicked her in the leg.

HALO cameras in the area show the Good Samaritan and the attacker threw punches at each other, but he was able to drive the suspect away from the couple once again. That’s when the man called 911 and told police what happened while following the suspect as he walked away from the scene.

Police identified Lamont Wright, 23, as the suspect. Wright was arrested Thursday and is charged with assault with injury. At last check he was booked into the Travis County Jail.