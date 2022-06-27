Police respond to Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin on June 24, 2022, after an incident that prompted a lockdown. (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least two people, including a teen, were charged related to a Friday evening drive-by shooting that prompted a lockdown at Dell Seton Medical Center after the suspects ran inside the hospital.

Mario Suaste, 20, is charged with evading arrest, a third-degree felony, a court document stated. He was booked into the Travis County Jail Friday night, online jail records showed. No attorney was listed for him at the time this article was published.

According to Suaste’s arrest affidavit, police believe he was driving a black car that was involved the drive-by shooting and drove away from police.

There were two other passengers in the car with Suaste, including a 17-year-old who was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a separate affidavit. Police believe the 17-year-old pointed a gun at another car and fired shots.

The affidavits said two people in a white car told police the black car followed them “at a very close distance” from a gas station near Interstate 35 and U.S. 290 onto the I-35 service road and then East 53rd 1/2 Street. The black car pulled up on the left side of the white car, and as the cars lined up side-by-side, both parties rolled down their windows.

Words were exchanged between the white car and black car. That’s when gunshots were fired, the affidavits said. One victim in the white car told police at least six shots were heard flying past their heads, and the second victim said they saw the front passenger of the black car pointing a gun at their car, the affidavit said.

Several police cruisers turned on their lights and began following the black car as it drove away from the white car, according to the affidavit.

An officer in an unmarked police SUV chased the black car, which made its way onto Airport Boulevard, the affidavit said. During the chase, the black car reached speeds of over 90 miles per hour and ran a red light. That officer eventually lost sight of the black car after it got on an I-35 access ramp.

The APD Air Unit kept track of the black car and the three suspects inside from overhead. The affidavit said the unit saw the three suspects abandon their car near the Frank Erwin Center and run onto Red River Street.

The same officer in the SUV responded to the scene and saw the suspects enter the east entrance of Dell Seton Medical Center. The affidavit said more APD officers responded to the hospital, and hospital security was alerted. Video surveillance was used to watch the suspects as the hospital went into lockdown.

Officers found the three suspects, including Suaste and the 17-year-old, hiding under a ground-floor stairwell, according to the affidavit. One of the suspects told police Suaste was driving the black car, and he initially pulled out the gun. The firearm was found hidden in the fire suppression system in a stairwell at the hospital.

Video surveillance from the gas station and hospital identified the 17-year-old as the one who got into the front passenger seat of the black car, and Suaste as the one who got into the driver seat.

KXAN has reached out to ask APD if the third suspect will be charged. We will update this story if more details are released.