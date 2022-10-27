AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police arrested the driver of a pedicab early Tuesday morning following a crash that ejected one of his passengers from the vehicle and sent him to the hospital.

According to the arrest affidavit for the driver, who police identified as Raven Na, the pedicab hit an SUV in the 1800 block of East Second St. around 5 a.m. The driver of the SUV told police the pedicab driver left the scene without exchanging any information.

Police found the pedicab nearby, “which had been moved into the North alley by several employees of the same pedicab company,” according to the affidavit. Additionally, officers stated they found Na about a block away.

Police detected a” strong odor of alcohol coming from his person” and stated in the court document Na’s eyes were “bloodshot, glassy and dilated.”

The driver of the SUV told police the pedicab driver was traveling westbound on the eastbound lanes of East Second, and the pedicab hit the SUV while turning right onto Salina Street.

The affidavit stated the pedicab driver told police the SUV crossed double yellow lines, but the damage was not consistent with that account. The affidavit also later stated, under “unusual actions” the driver was “lying” in some capacity during his conversation with police.

According to the document, the passenger ejected from the pedicab was taken to the hospital with major injuries to her left leg, for which she had to get surgery. She also has possible internal injuries.

KXAN is reaching out to police and the city for further details on this incident. We will update this story once we receive more information.