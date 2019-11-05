Affidavit: Austin man arrested after threats to kill woman for money in HEB parking lot

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man has been arrested after threatening to kill a woman and her child for money at a south Austin HEB parking lot in October, according to the arrest affidavit.

The victim told police the man came up to her asking if she spoke English. The victim replied “no”. The man rushed up to the victim and said “give me all of your money! If you scream or squeal, I’ll kill you and your daughter,” the affidavit says.

The affidavit says the victim turned around and ran back toward the store, located at 6900 Brodie Lane. The suspect wasn’t found.

Austin police reviewed surveillance video from the HEB Corporate Offices, making several photos of the suspect. Several Crime Stoppers tips named Montesillo Derrick Sorrells, 33, as the suspect. One tip told police Sorrells’ full name and date of birth, the affidavit says.

On Nov. 1, Sorrells was arrested on an unrelated warrant, police say. When he was shown the photographs from the HEB parking lot, he confirmed that the photos were him, but told police he would never threaten someone.

The affidavit says an Austin detective had a previous, similar interaction with Sorrells and reminded him of the encounter. The detective says Sorrells threatened her and another officer while they were in off-duty clothing in August. The man came up to the detectives and said he would beat them if they didn’t give him money.

The detectives identified themselves and allowed Sorrells to leave without facing charges, the affidavit says.

Sorrells said in the affidavit he remembered the event while taking back his statement and apologizing for how he spoke to the officers.

Sorrells is charged with Robbery by Threat. At the time of this report, Sorrells is out of custody from Travis County Jail.