TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Three people were arrested in connection with a street takeover event that happened in Austin last week, according to an arrest affidavit.

Aiden Rojas, 20, Jonas Gonzales, 19, and a 17-year-old were taken into custody and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, which is a class A misdemeanor, court documents said.

On Dec. 8, the Austin Police Department was made aware of a group who planned to meet at the Home Depot, located at 3600 North Interstate Highway 35 Service Road southbound, according to the affidavit. Police saw “several hundred cars fill the parking lot, and the participants were asked to leave by management.”

As the night progressed, court records said the group “relocated to several locations throughout Austin.” APD saw videos of those groups blocking off an intersection for “vehicles to do donuts on the public roadway.” One person from the group was live on their Instagram and posted multiple confirmed locations before other vehicles would arrive. Police believe this person was the one “choosing the locations to meet, and essentially organizing and directing the criminal activity,” according to the affidavit.

At one point during the night, the group “was pushed out of several business parking lots at the request of the property managers,” court documents said.

The person on Instagram later posted a video as he got to the QuikTrip convenience store at Burleson Road and U.S. Highway 183, saying he was participating in a “street takeover.”

Although the person did not reveal his face, his face could be seen “wearing a balaclava mask,” which covered his face from the mouth down, court documents said. Furthermore, his face in the videos also revealed he was a younger man.

The group was asked to leave the store by a manager, and the group then drove into Travis County jurisdiction. According to court documents, a four-vehicle crash happened “involving street racing type vehicles,” which was “likely due to reckless driving.”

Other participants in the group posted videos where at least one vehicle did several donuts in the middle intersection of East Cesar Chavez and San Jacinto Street. According to the affidavit, other vehicles had blocked off the intersection. During this incident, court records said another vehicle was driving in the area of East Ninth Street and eventually tracked it down to the parking lot of 700 East Ninth Street.

As the vehicle was driving, the rear driver door was “swung completely open,” and the person’s body in the backseat was “was extended outside of the vehicle as his feet remained inside of the vehicle,” court documents said.

Police were able to make a traffic stop on the vehicle for deadly conduct. The three people in the vehicle were later identified as Rojas, Gonzales and the 17-year-old, according to the affidavit.

History with street takeovers in Austin

The street takeovers around Austin on Feb. 18, 2023, resulted in more than 400 emergency 911 phone calls for the night, according to court documents.

During one event, APD encountered approximately 60-100 vehicles blocking the intersection of Barton Springs Road and Lamar Boulevard, and people blocked the intersection with vehicles.

During each takeover event, multiple crashes occurred, pedestrians were hit by vehicles, property – including police vehicles – was damaged, people were injured, and several vehicles tried to get away from law enforcement, the affidavits said.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law two bills over the summer aimed at cracking down on illegal street takeovers and racing, just a few months after several Austin intersections were targeted.

House Bill 1442 is related to street takeovers and illegal racing and is designed to provide additional tools for law enforcement and prosecutors. It’s joined by House Bill 2899, which allows the immediate removal and impounding of vehicles involved in street racing, takeovers or other illicit activities impeding traffic.

State law was amended to remove the requirement that vehicles can only be impounded “if there was property damage or someone suffered bodily injury,” per the Office of the Texas Governor. Instead, impounding is permitted “if the owner is charged with racing on a highway or reckless driving exhibition.”