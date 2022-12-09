A man in his 30s is dead after a shooting on East Sixth Street in downtown Austin the morning of Dec. 7, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Court documents say a teenager faces a murder charge after a deadly shooting on East Sixth Street that stemmed from a physical altercation.

The shooting happened early Wednesday near Sixth and Trinity Streets around 2 a.m. A 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Austin Police Department. Officers have not released his name to the public yet.

An arrest affidavit named Carlos Narvaez, 17, as the suspect. Online court records show his bond is listed at $100,000.

KXAN has reached out to his attorney. We will update this story once a response is received.

According to the affidavit, officers were patrolling the downtown district at the time when they heard gunshots in the 400 block of E. Sixth St. Police responded to the area and were flagged down by bystanders. One witness told an officer the suspect, who fled the scene, was wearing a red bandana, court documents said.

An officer found the victim, who appeared to be shot, on the ground in front of a bar. He was pronounced dead at 2:14 a.m., the affidavit said. The medical examiner’s office completed an autopsy and determined the man died from four gunshot wounds.

Officers reviewed HALO cameras in the area where the suspect fled, the affidavit said, and came up with a more detailed description of the suspect.

An officer used that description to find the suspect, later identified as Narvaez, at the intersection of East Sixth and Interstate 35 about seven minutes after shots were heard, the affidavit said. A gun was found in his waistband, court documents stated.

Narvaez told police a man came up to him and his group, accusing Narvaez of wanting to fight, the affidavit said. Narvaez said he told the man he didn’t want to fight, and the man pushed him up against the outside wall of a business.

Court documents said Narvaez told officers he responded in “self-defense to protect himself” by taking out his gun and shooting the man. Narvaez said he didn’t see that the man had a weapon, but he thought the man was a threat to his safety, according to the affidavit.

Officers reviewed more HALO camera footage, which recorded the physical interaction between Narvaez and the man. The affidavit said it showed the man exchanging words with Narvaez before pushing Narvaez up against a wall. The video then showed the shooting and Narvaez running away from the area.

Court documents stated officers interviewed a worker from a nearby bar, who said he saw the man approaching people in the area and said the man “appeared to be looking for a fight.” The officer also said he saw the man push Narvaez up against a wall and “described the push as being hard, causing the smaller male to hit his head against the wall,” according to the affidavit.