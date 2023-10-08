AUSTIN (KXAN) — One man is dead after he was shot in north Austin early Saturday morning, according to an affidavit. A suspect is in custody in connection to the homicide.

Edwin Emilson Diaz, 23, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KXAN.

The affidavit said Austin police officers went to 9200 N. Plaza around 1 a.m. Saturday in response to a shoot/stab call that said a man was shot. Officers saw a victim on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the affidavit.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services took the man to the hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital, the affidavit stated.

The affidavit identifies the victim as 26-year-old Cristian Raudales-Melendez.

A witness told police they watched the shooting. According to the affidavit, they saw the victim, Diaz and others drinking in the parking lot and saw a “physical altercation” between the victim and another person.

Then, Raudales-Melendez and Diaz got into a verbal argument, and the witness heard the suspect “on the phone asking someone to bring him his gun,” the affidavit stated.

The witness said they saw the suspect point his arm toward Raudales-Melendez, but the witness did not see a gun. They saw Raudales-Melendez run away from the suspect, and the witness heard about six gunshots, the affidavit stated.

The affidavit said the witness saw the suspect run toward their apartment. Police went to the suspect’s apartment and identified Diaz.

After Diaz was arrested, APD detectives interviewed Diaz in the Travis County jail. Diaz admitted to shooting Raudales-Melendez, who Diaz said was his boss. Diaz said he shot Raudales-Melendez after a verbal argument and physical altercation with another person, the affidavit stated.

Diaz is in the Travis County jail as of Sunday morning on a $1 million bond, according to jail records.