AFD warns about safety after worker pinned under AC unit

Austin fire is warning about the dangers of handling heavy heating equipment after a worker at Bowie High School became trapped under a fallen air conditioning unit. (Photo Courtesy Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin fire is warning about the dangers of handling heavy heating equipment after a worker at Bowie High School became trapped under a fallen air conditioning unit.

A tweet by the Austin Fire Department shows a photo of the man trapped by the 500-pound unit. According to Austin Fire, the device being used to lift the air conditioner became unstable and fell on the worker pinning him against the wall.

Firefighters that responded to the incident had to use a device called a Paratech hydro fusion, which is essentially a high powered car jack, to lift the machine off the man.

Austin fire's tweet warns everybody to be careful when handling such heavy equipment, and to give thanks to the maintenance crews that work with these systems.