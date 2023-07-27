Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for July 27, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is in custody after a fire Thursday in southeast Austin, the Austin Fire Department said on social media.

Firefighters responded to a home around 3:10 p.m. in the 9100 block of Ipswich Bay Drive, which is near East Slaughter Lane and Onion Creek Metropolitan Park, AFD said.

AFD said while Austin Police officers tried to take the person into custody, the person set the two-story house on fire. Police were responding to a family disturbance, AFD said. APD said it responded around 2:10 p.m.

The cause of the fire has been ruled incendiary. The person will be charged with first-degree felony arson of a habitation, AFD said.

Three people were displaced by the fire. Firefighters found a dead dog during their search, AFD said.

AFD said firefighters responded to a fire in the 9100 block of Ipswich Bay Drive, which is near East Slaughter Lane and Onion Creek Metropolitan Park. Photo: Austin Fire Department

AFD said police evacuated several houses next door as a precaution. Around 3:50 p.m., AFD said the fire was under control.

A firefighter was treated by Austin-Travis County EMS for a “possible heat-related issue.”

This developing story will be updated as information becomes available.