AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in south Austin Tuesday morning, the Austin Fire Department said on social media.

According to a photo shared by AFD, the front of a home in the 500 block of Fort Drum Drive, which is near Stassney Lane and South Congress Avenue, was covered in flames.

Firefighters responded to a house fire in south Austin Sept. 26, 2023. Photo: Austin Fire Department

Austin firefighters respond to house on fire in 500 block of Fort Drum Drive Tuesday, Sept. 26 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

Around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, AFD said the fire reached a second structure. Austin-Travis County EMS also responded to the scene.

AFD said there were people in both houses when the fire started, but everyone got out safely. There was one person with minor injuries who was transported by EMS.

According to AFD, one house was a total loss, and the other was a partial loss. The fire was extinguished by 12:58 p.m., AFD said in an update on social media.

Crews will remain on scene to monitor and put out hot spots.

The fire department said it was too early to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.