AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department said crews responded to a south Austin movie theater Saturday where solar panels on the roof caught fire.

AFD said around 2 p.m. it was working the fire at Cinemark in Southpark Meadows. At the time, the fire was under control, and the evacuation was complete.

Austin Fire said later it was using a machine to blow the remaining smoke from the building.

Austin Fire Department said solar panels at Cinemark South Meadows caught fire Saturday. (Courtesy AFD)

AFD did not report any injuries. At 4:15, it said firefighters cleared the scene, but the theater will remain closed pending electricity restoration, which has an unknown time frame.

KXAN has reached out to Cinemark for more information about when the theater plans to reopen.