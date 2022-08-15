AUSTIN (KXAN) — As storms with potentially flooding rains roll through South Texas, some members of the Austin Fire Department are there to help.

AFD said seven of its members were deployed as part of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Three Rivers, a town about an hour northwest of Corpus Christi. Gov. Greg Abbott has staged crews and resources there to help people in the event of flash floods and other weather-related events.

The AFD members for the task force are called the Austin Water Squad and will work as a swiftwater board squad officer, water rescue manager, three swiftwater boat operators and two swiftwater boat bowmen. They are expected to be in the area available to help for “at least several days,” AFD said.

“Please keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers as they are away from home, serving their fellow Texans,” AFD said in a press release.

A tropical low pressure system, the KXAN First Warning Weather Team said, is responsible for the deluge as activity in the Gulf of Mexico starts to pick up. Some areas south of San Antonio have received more than nine inches of rain, and the disturbance is continuing to swirl as it moves westward.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for western Duval County, southeastern La Salle County and eastern Webb County as storms could produce a rain rate of two inches per hour, and that’s on top of the previous 5-11 inches of rain those areas have already received.