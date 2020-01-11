Second-alarm fire rips through east Austin apartment building

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin firefighters say a building is a total loss after a second-alarm fire ripped through an apartment in east Austin on Friday.

2nd alarm 6855 US 290 East, fire through roof on arrival pic.twitter.com/pOVSHrTZgT — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) January 11, 2020

They got the call to the apartment complex off U.S. Highway 290 East near Berkman Drive around 6:45 p.m.

According to AFD, the fire was through the roof of the building, which upgraded it to a second-alarm. The Austin Fire Department Division Chief Thayer Smith said strong winds ahead of the storms expected to hit the area made the flames blow across most of the building.

Watch the full press conference below:

The fire was confined to that building, which has 16 units.

Crews evacuated that building and others nearby, and said at last report that everyone was accounted for. No injuries were reported.

The American Red cross was called to help those affected by the fire and apartment management is also helping those residents.

A Cap Metro bus was en route to help get them out of the weather.

The cause of the fire and how many were displaced is unknown.