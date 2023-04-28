AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire crews responded to a hotel in the 100 block of East 7th Street in downtown Austin overnight after reports of a fire on the 16th floor.

The Austin Fire Department said a small kitchen fire in the 33-story building was extinguished, but there was a partial evacuation while crews worked to remove smoke.

AFD said the fire was accidental and a result of items improperly placed on a stove.

Austin Fire reported there was one room with fire and smoke damage and three rooms with minor smoke.

All fire units cleared the scene, and the building was turned back over to management.