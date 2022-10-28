AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 8:09 a.m. Friday, the Austin Fire Department responded to a structure fire in northwest Austin.

AFD said when units responded to the 10400 block of Chestnut Ridge, firefighters could see a two-story home with fire coming from the attic.

Image of AFD responding to the Chestnut Ridge Road fire (Rob Meyer)

Responders said at least one person was home, but they were able to get out of the home safely.

At 8:26 a.m., AFD said the fire had been knocked down.

The cause of the fire has not been disclosed but KXAN has reached out. This article will be updated if a response is provided.