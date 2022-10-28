AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 8:09 a.m. Friday, the Austin Fire Department responded to a structure fire in northwest Austin.
AFD said when units responded to the 10400 block of Chestnut Ridge, firefighters could see a two-story home with fire coming from the attic.
Responders said at least one person was home, but they were able to get out of the home safely.
At 8:26 a.m., AFD said the fire had been knocked down.
The cause of the fire has not been disclosed but KXAN has reached out. This article will be updated if a response is provided.