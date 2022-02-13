AFD responds to fire at abandoned buildings in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned complex of buildings in south Austin on Sunday for the second time in the last week, according to the Austin Fire Department.

An AFD shift commander said someone set the fire, but it could’ve been one that was started for warmth.

Firefighters went to 201 E. St. Elmo Rd. just after 9:30 p.m. The area is south of Ben White Boulevard near South Congress Avenue. The temperature at the time was in the mid to upper 30s.

An AFD tweet with a video of what the fire looked like when firefighters arrived at the scene showed flames and smoke billowing into the air.

The shift commander said no one was injured.