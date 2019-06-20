Woman rescued, 8 displaced after fire swallows north Austin apartments

According to Austin Police, everyone was able to get out safely.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was rescued and eight people are displaced after an early Thursday fire swallowed three apartments at a north Austin apartment complex, according to the Austin Fire Department.

The fire was reported at about 12:36 a.m. at the Trails of Walnut Creek Apartments located at 11511 Metric Boulevard. The caller told officials that someone might be trapped inside.

Fire crews said the fire was contained to the first floor of a three-floor building in the complex. Three apartments were damaged in the fire and crews were able to get the fire under control by 1 a.m.

A woman was rescued from one of the burning apartments and was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Two others were treated at the scene.

While the fire was contained to one floor of the building, smoke damaged the floor above, officials say. Eight people were displaced as a result of the damage.

The cause is under investigation.