AFD responds to 2nd fire at homeless camp Thursday, this one in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is responding to a fire at a homeless camp Thursday on the East Anderson Lane frontage road at U.S. 183. Firefighters have also shut down the U.S. 183 southbound frontage road between I-35 and Cameron Road.

Pickle Elementary School is also nearby.

This is the second fire at a homeless camp AFD has responded to Thursday. At 3:26 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to East Stassney Lane just east of I-35 for a fire that sent two people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

  • AFD Anderson Lane homeless camp fire
    AFD responded to its second fire at a homeless camp Thursday, the latest at E. Anderson Lane and U.S. Highway 183. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)
There are no reports of injuries as of yet on Anderson Lane, AFD says.

The call came in at 7:52 a.m.

We will have more information about the fire as it becomes available to us.

