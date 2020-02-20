AFD responds to 2nd fire at homeless camp Thursday, this one in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is responding to a fire at a homeless camp Thursday on the East Anderson Lane frontage road at U.S. 183. Firefighters have also shut down the U.S. 183 southbound frontage road between I-35 and Cameron Road.

Pickle Elementary School is also nearby.

This is the second fire at a homeless camp AFD has responded to Thursday. At 3:26 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to East Stassney Lane just east of I-35 for a fire that sent two people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

AFD responded to its second fire at a homeless camp Thursday, the latest at E. Anderson Lane and U.S. Highway 183. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

There are no reports of injuries as of yet on Anderson Lane, AFD says.

The call came in at 7:52 a.m.

All lanes are closed on US 183 southbound frontage rd between IH 35 & Cameron rd. Seek alternate route. #ATXTraffic pic.twitter.com/LBDeCoGeQN — ATX Transportation (@austinmobility) February 20, 2020

