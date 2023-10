AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in west Austin Wednesday, the agency said on social media.

The Austin Fire Department responded to a structure fire in west Austin Wednesday | Courtesy AFD

Shortly before 7 p.m., AFD said it was working the structure fire in the 5500 block of Parkcrest Drive near MoPac Expressway with heavy fire and smoke in the area. Additionally, AFD said Austin-Travis County EMS responded.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and should expect traffic delays, AFD said.