ROLLINGWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is battling a two-story structure fire in Rollingwood, the agency said on social media.

Austin Fire Department crews responded to a two-story residential structure fire in Rollingwood on Monday | Courtesy AFD

Shortly after 2 p.m., AFD responded to the 2900 block of Pickwick Lane for a “fully-involved” fire, which was described as a “residential structure with multiple exposures.”

Then, shortly after 3 p.m., AFD said to expect power outages in the area, due to Austin Energy temporarily shutting the power off for safety.

According to the Austin Energy outage map, approximately 127 customers were without power in the Rollingwood area.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area at this time, AFD said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.