Austin Fire Department is responding to an apartment fire in northwest Austin that started Monday evening. (Courtesy Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department is responding to an apartment fire in northwest Austin that started Monday evening.

Around 8:30 p.m., AFD said a majority of the fire was knocked down, but crews are “actively fighting” the fire from a defensive posture.

AFD said the fire started on a second-floor balcony and spread to the attic. The fire has gone to a third alarm for “additional relief crews.”

No injuries are reported, and a search was completed, AFD said.

The fire is in an apartment building at 11215 Research Blvd., Austin. This is near Balcones Woods Drive.

This is a developing story. Stay with KXAN for updates.