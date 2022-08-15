AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department is responding to an apartment fire in northwest Austin that started Monday evening.
Around 8:30 p.m., AFD said a majority of the fire was knocked down, but crews are “actively fighting” the fire from a defensive posture.
AFD said the fire started on a second-floor balcony and spread to the attic. The fire has gone to a third alarm for “additional relief crews.”
No injuries are reported, and a search was completed, AFD said.
The fire is in an apartment building at 11215 Research Blvd., Austin. This is near Balcones Woods Drive.
This is a developing story. Stay with KXAN for updates.