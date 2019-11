AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department crews are responding to the scene of a home fire at the 600 block of Highland Avenue in downtown Austin.

(KXAN/Andrew Choat)

According to AFD, the fire has gone to a second alarm. The fire structure was reportedly being remodeled and was not occupied.

Nearby structures suffered only minor damage due to quick actions by firefighters, AFD says.

(KXAN/Andrew Choat)

KXAN will update this with more details as they become available.