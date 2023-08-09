Editor’s Note: The above video provides tips on how to prepare for wildfire season.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is responding to a large grass fire in east Austin, the agency said on Twitter.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday, AFD said it responded to the 2-alarm fire at Decker Lake Road and Hog Eye Road.

The Austin Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm fire in east Travis County on Wednesday, Aug 9. | Courtesy Austin Fire Department

The Austin Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm fire in east Travis County on Wednesday, Aug 9. | Courtesy David Marshall

The fire is estimated at 100 acres and 60% contained shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to AFD. Two vacant structures were caught in the fire, AFD said.

Additionally, Travis County Fire Rescue and Travis County STAR Flight are also on the scene. AFD said people should continue to avoid the area.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.