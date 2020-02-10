AFD reports fire shooting through the roof of apartment complex

Austin (KXAN) — Flames lit up a southwest Austin neighborhood skyline early Monday morning.

The Austin Fire Department got the call shortly after midnight. Firefighters noticed flames shooting through the roof of the apartment complex on the 6600 block of W. William Cannon Drive. Crews elevated the call to a second alarm.

According to a tweet from AFD, the fire was in the attic of a three-story apartment complex. Austin Firefighters say the fire is now under control.

More on this developing story here and on KXAN News Today.