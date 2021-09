A group of ten people at a bachelor party had to find a new place after their rental house caught fire Saturday morning,

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group of ten people at a bachelor party had to find a new place after their rental house caught fire Saturday morning, officials say.

The first call came in around 1:07 a.m. on Blue Bluff Road.

Updated address is 5700 Blue Bluff. Fire is under control. One civilian with minor extremity injury transported by ⁦@ATCEMS⁩ 10 adults renting the property for the weekend be displaced. pic.twitter.com/cUKpjnICxN — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) September 11, 2021

According to the AFD, the group started a fire outside and it then spread to the house.

First responders said someone jumped out of a window to get out. That person was taken to a local hospital. No one else was hurt.

AFD hasn’t released an estimate on damages yet.