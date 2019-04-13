AFD raises money with their annual 'Fill the Boot' campaign Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. AFD kicks off their annual fill the boot campaign prev next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin drivers may spot some firefighters out on the road Saturday as AFD is holding its annual fill the boot campaign.

The money raised by the campaign goes toward the local chapter of the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Since 1954, firefighters across North America have raised more than $558 million for the group.

