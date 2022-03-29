AUSTIN (KXAN) — Part of a building collapsed on a construction worker Tuesday morning in central Austin, according to the Austin Fire Department.

AFD tweeted at 9:42 a.m. that the worker was in the 2900 block of Rio Grande at the Texas French Bread Bakery, which was destroyed by a fire in January.

AFD said workers were able to get the person out from underneath the rubble before first responders arrived at the scene. AFD treated the person until Austin-Travis County EMS arrived to take the person to the hospital.

The fire that burned the bakery caused more than $1.5 million in damage to the structure and what was inside. AFD said the cause of the fire was a “mechanical failure.”