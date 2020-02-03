Unknown what caused fire at homeless camp under north Austin frontage road

The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at a homeless encampment on the frontage road of Anderson Lane and Interstate 35. Nobody was injured, AFD says. Photo from AFD

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is working to determine what caused a fire at a homeless camp in north Austin that stretches three football fields long under a frontage road. AFD responded to a large homeless encampment fire in the 1100 block of Anderson Lane around 9 a.m.

AFD says the fire was underneath the eastbound frontage road of Anderson Lane, between Interstate 35 and Cameron Road. They say no one was injured.

In an update at 9:39 a.m., AFD said it will be in the area for several hours digging through all the remains to look for fire and any residents. It says it’s “extremely hazardous” for the firefighters given the location (under a bridge) and dangerous debris like needles.

AFD says the area is very congested, so try to avoid the area if at all possible.

Austin Fire is extinguishing a large fire at a homeless camp underneath the eastbound frontage road of Anderson Lane between IH-35 and Cameron Road. The area is VERY congested. The fire is knocked down and there have been no injuries. Overhaul is in progress to search for fire. pic.twitter.com/GkuCLoTMxw — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) February 3, 2020