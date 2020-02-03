Unknown what caused fire at homeless camp under north Austin frontage road

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is working to determine what caused a fire at a homeless camp in north Austin that stretches three football fields long under a frontage road. AFD responded to a large homeless encampment fire in the 1100 block of Anderson Lane around 9 a.m.
AFD says the fire was underneath the eastbound frontage road of Anderson Lane, between Interstate 35 and Cameron Road. They say no one was injured.
In an update at 9:39 a.m., AFD said it will be in the area for several hours digging through all the remains to look for fire and any residents. It says it’s “extremely hazardous” for the firefighters given the location (under a bridge) and dangerous debris like needles.
AFD says the area is very congested, so try to avoid the area if at all possible.