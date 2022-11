AUSTIN (KXAN) — No injuries were reported after a structure fire in south Austin Monday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department.

The fire took place in the 1000 block of Bannister Lane. That’s near West Ben White Boulevard and Garden Villa Lane.

AFD said the fire is out now. Crews are removing lingering smoke.

KXAN has reached out to the agency for more information. We will update this story once a response is received.