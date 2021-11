AFD said “mutiple” fires were put out at the Harris Branch Senior Living on Dessau Road on Tuesday in northeast Austin. (KXAN photo/Andy Way)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department sent firefighters Tuesday to a senior living center in northeast Austin following reports of multiple fires on one of the building’s floors.

Mid-rise structure fire at 12433 Dessau Rd-Fire reported on 3rd floor. Units arrived on scene to find multiple fires on 3rd floor, controlled by the fire control system and extinguished by Austin Fire.

No injuries reported, Suspect is in custody. — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) November 23, 2021

AFD responded to the Harris Branch Senior Living building, located at 12433 Dessau Road, and said the combination of the building’s sprinklers and firefighters were able to put the fires out quickly.

No injuries were reported, and AFD said someone is in custody in connection with the fires.