Austin firefighters respond to fires on Southwest Parkway on Aug. 5, 2023. (Courtesy Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday, Austin Fire said it was responding to a brush fire in southwest Austin.

AFD said multiple small fires merged along the side of the roadway near the 6800 block of Southwest Parkway.

The cause of the fire remained undetermined, but AFD said multiple fires along the road are typically from a trailer dragging a safety chain.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control and were mopping up hot spots as of 9:39 a.m., according to AFD.