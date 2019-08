AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in northwest Austin Friday afternoon.

According to a tweet from AFD, units were sent to 12004 Acron Creek Trail. They said the fire damaged the back portion of the home and was coming out through the roof. Crews have knocked down the fire and are checking for extensions.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.