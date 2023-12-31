AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire officials said a series of fires that occurred over the weekend in southeast Austin were being investigated as suspicious.

According to the Austin Fire Department, four fires near the 5400 block of Jimmy Clay Drive were ruled to be incendiary and suspicious.

AFD said while working a second fire at the Jimmy Clay Golf Course, additional fire crews responded to an apartment next door for a mattress and trash fire near a garage.

Earlier Saturday, crews also responded to the golf course for a shed fire with four lawnmowers involved. An early estimate of equipment damage was at $400,000 in connection to the incident.

AFD said multiple investigators responded to the scenes, and the investigation into the fires remained open. Officials said there was currently no suspect information available.