AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire investigators are determining the cause of a fire in an abandoned building in east Austin.

AFD said it was responding to a structure fire in the 3100 block of Manor Road around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. A fire was reported in the attic.

Soon after, AFD said the fire was under control, and investigators were requested to determine the cause of the fire.

No other information was available at the time.

Around the same time, Austin firefighters were also responding to multiple fires in southwest Austin early Saturday. Small fires along Southwest Parkway merged into one brush fire. The fire was under control as of 9:39 a.m.