AFD indefinitely suspends firefighter for violating civil service code

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department indefinitely suspended a firefighter for what they say was a violation of Civil Service Rules.

Raul Garcia admitted to sharing sexually-explicit videos and photos without permission and recording sexual relations without the other party’s knowledge, according to a disciplinary memo issued by Austin Fire Chief Joel Baker.

The memo says Garcia showed sexually explicit photos of an ex-girlfriend to a current girlfriend, in an effort to persuade the current girlfriend to send him explicit photos in January. The current girlfriend, on numerous occasions, declined to send photos to Garcia because of his willingness to show her the photos of his ex-girlfriend.

In May, the memo says, the current girlfriend asked Garcia if he recorded any of their sexual relations. He admitted to doing so on at least one occasion without consent. The memo also said, with the help of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, that after the initial time Garcia recorded sex with the girlfriend without her consent, she consented to it on multiple occasions.

The girlfriend found out Garcia had cheated on her, and didn’t report the time she didn’t consent to being recorded until after they broke up, the memo says. When she found Garcia was cheating on her, she threatened to go to police and AFD with the videos.

The Williamson County District Attorney chose not to prosecute Garcia for unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material because the ex-girlfriend didn’t want to press charges, the memo says.

The complaint regarding invasive visual recording with the girlfriend at the time was presented to a Williamson County Grand Jury, but the jury chose not to indict him, the memo says.

Regardless of criminal charges, the memo says, Garcia’s admissions to all of the acts violate the Civil Service Rules. For that, the memo says the appropriate discipline is an indefinite suspension.