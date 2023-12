AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, the Austin Fire Department hosted its 19th annual Senior Holiday Lunch.

The lunch was held at the Conley-Guerrero Activity Center in east Austin.

“The event was the brainchild of retired Austin firefighter Tim LaFuente, who not only organizes the event each year but cooks all of the food himself!” organizers said.

19th annual AFD annual Senior Holiday Lunch at the Conley-Guerrero Activity Center (KXAN photo/Ed Zavala)

During the lunch, AFD said it expected to feed more than 350 seniors.