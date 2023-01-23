AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire said crews are responding to a gas leak on Slaughter Lane near MoPac Expressway in southwest Austin.

AFD said a construction crew struck a gas line Monday afternoon, and Texas Gas Service is responding to the site.

The fire department also said a water line was struck, and Austin Water is sending crews to the scene.

Both directions of Slaughter Lane are currently closed between Sendera Mesa Drive and Zuniga Drive, AFD said. It’s expected to be closed for at least two hours. Traffic is diverted east of MoPac.

