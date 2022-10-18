AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters worked to put out a fire at a gas station convenience store in southeast Austin early Tuesday morning.

The Austin Fire Department said the gas station is on the corner of East Oltorf and Douglas streets. That’s east of Interstate 35 before South Pleasant Valley Road.

East Oltorf is closed in the area and will be for the next couple of hours, AFD said around 6:20 a.m.

AFD said its crews got to the scene around 4 a.m. The agency said the fire began as a trash fire and eventually spread to the building.

AFD said there’s a partial collapse of the front awning area. The department said in a tweet the convenience store will be a total loss. The store was closed, and no one was inside when the fire broke out.

AFD said there are no reported injuries. Investigators are working to figure out the cause of the fire as crews work to contain it.

Austin Fire crews work to put out fire at gas station building in southeast Austin on Oct. 18, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Jake Sykes)

Austin Fire crews work to put out fire at gas station building in southeast Austin on Oct. 18, 2022. (Austin Fire Department Photo)

Austin Fire crews work to put out fire at gas station building in southeast Austin on Oct. 18, 2022. (Austin Fire Department Photo)

Water being dropped onto gas station store fire in southeast Austin on Oct. 18, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

The department explained the gas station pumps are not a concern, since the gas is underground beneath the pumps, and the pumps are not compromised.