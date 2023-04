A car fire on the I-35 frontage road caused closures Saturday evening. (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Roads are reopened after a car fire on Interstate 35 in south Austin caused some earlier road closures.

The car fire was on southbound I-35 frontage road near Stassney Lane.

There were no injuries in the fire, AFD said. The department also said the car was not a Tesla.

Earlier, AFD said the “fully involved vehicle fire” closed the Stassney Lane exit and frontage road.