AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department said a fire started by fireworks in east Austin is now under control.

AFD said the trash fire was “reportedly” ignited by fireworks Monday afternoon and spread to the exterior of a building, which it later described as a large two-story fourplex.

In the video above, provided to KXAN, a large plume of smoke can be seen coming from the home. AFD said the fourplex had fire in its attic.

The building is in the 6800 block of Wentworth Drive, which is near Loyola Lane and Decker Lane and close to the Travis County Exposition Center.

Fire off Wentworth Drive in east Austin July 17, 2023 (Courtesy Cody Bowens)

AFD said a fire engine responded to the scene.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.