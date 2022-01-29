AFD: Firefighters pulled unconscious person from apartment during fire

AFD fire truck Austin Fire Department_106863

FILE: Austin Fire Department

Hole burned through pot
Firefighters forced entry into apartment to find food on the stove and one unconscious person (Courtesy Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department says firefighters forced their way into an apartment Saturday morning to find someone inside unconscious and “food on the stove.” They posted an incredible photo of a hole that a burner appears to have scorched through a large pot.

The fire department said it caused a structure fire but did not say how extensive the damage was in a tweet they sent out around 1 p.m. Saturday.

The person inside was evaluated for minor smoke inhalation, they reported. They refused transport to a hospital.

The fire happened at 2124 Burton Drive in southeast Austin. As of 1:10 p.m., all units had cleared the scene, the fire department said

