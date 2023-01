An early morning fire caused exterior damage at Travis Early College High School in south Austin. (Courtesy Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An early morning fire caused exterior damage at Travis Early College High School in south Austin.

Austin Fire responded to the fire at 4:49 a.m. Sunday. They said the cause was electrical.

AFD said the damage was limited to the exterior on the roof and HVAC system. No cost estimate for damages is available yet.

