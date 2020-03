AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters responded to a blaze in north Austin on Saturday night that was set intentionally, according to the Austin Fire Department.

AFD said they responded to the fire in a pile of clothes that went up a bookshelf at 1405 Clearfield Dr. around 8 p.m. The area is off of Highway 183 in between Anderson Lane and Ohlen Road.

The damage in structure is estimated to cost about $5,000 and $500 in contents. There were no injuries.